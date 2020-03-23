TYLER, Texas — Starting Monday, many East Texas school districts will begin utilizing at-home learning plans for students.

This comes after a statewide school closure issued by Governor Greg Abbott last week.

"It really is all about having our students continue their learning while they are not on campus," Mike Cobb, head of All Saints Episcopal School, said.

All Saints is one of many area schools finding ways to adjust to a changing learning environment.

"It allows students from all ages really," Conn said. "From our earliest learners from the age of three to our high school students, to still engage with their teachers, to have meaningful activities and still be able to take dives into curriculum."

Through the launch of the school's e-learning program, Cobb said teachers are able to find new ways to offer productive education opportunities for their students.

"We actually have activities where students are still engaged," Cobb said. "We’re creating challenges, so each week students will have challenges for different age levels to create things in their home."

To be able to do this effectively, Cobb recommends parents and students take advantage of some essential tips.

"Create a learning space that you have in your home,"Cobb explained. Don't let it be that it’s up in the air. You need to dedicate a space that will be your main learning space."

He said having this dedicated study space will help students 'buckle down' and focus. Cobb also suggests parents create a schedule for their children.

"We do benefit to having some schedule, even though we don’t want our e-learning experience to be by the minute," said Cobb. We want it to be at least by the day. We’re having a schedule about what we’re trying to accomplish."

He advises parents to keep their child's study schedule flexible based on his or her individual needs.

"So if a student needs to take a break during the day, now they can actually do that when they need to, but have outcomes," Cobb said. "So by the end of the day, you know that you achieved what you wanted to achieve today."

For parents, Cobb said it is important for them to be a positive influence for their children as they adjust to the new learning changes.

"We just need them to encourage their students in a very uncertain and maybe scary time," said Cobb. "But you can do this. You have what you need, go for it. If they have challenges, we’re here to help them through that."