Pandemic increases the need for summer school across the Coastal Bend

KINGSVILLE, Texas — The count-down to summertime has already begun for some kids. But because of the COVID-19 slide, more students than before have to attend summer school.

"We do have more students needing to come in and recover credits for this summer," said Dr. Cissy Renolds Perez, the Superintendent of Kingsville ISD. "Mainly high school."

The COVID slide represents what students missed out on in the classroom during the pandemic, and because of this, grades dropped and in a lot of cases, couldn't be recovered.

"Many of our students took jobs during the day and understandably if they needed to work," Dr. Perez added. "And so, they would get a lot of their work done maybe after when they would return because they were remote. That might not have been the best setting for them."

With more students coming back into the classroom for summer-school, more teachers need to come back as well. Getting those teachers hasn't been easy.

"Definitely at the beginning we were having a hard time recruiting," said Amanda Cameron, who works for CCISD. "Especially at the middle school and high school level"

Kingsville ISD was on the same boat.

"Struggling to find teachers to work summer school because this has been such a difficult year. Teachers need a break. They need to rest," said Dr. Perez.

Both CCISD and Kingsville ISD said, to help get more staff for the summer, they raised the pay, while also allowing them to split lessons with other educators to lessen the workload.

"We've been having a difficult year. This has been a difficult year for everybody so having them come in and teach our students during summer school, especially those that need more support, it's been really helpful to us, and the district and we appreciate them and all their work," Dr. Perez added.