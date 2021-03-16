More Americans have considered going back to school amid the pandemic, a recent national survey reveals

The survey is reflected in Texas A&M Corpus Christi's student enrollment.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 43-percent of Americans under 40 have considered going back to school amid the pandemic, according to a recent national survey. That survey is reflected in Texas A&M Corpus Christi's student enrollment.

One returning adult student said, "Fortunately for me, I was able to continue my education during COVID-19."

That's Brandon Crowson, a business major at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, who currently works at IBC Bank and decided to try and improve his career in spite of the pandemic.

"Knowing my personal long term goals that I personally have, it's needed to obtain a degree in a business related field in order for me to succeed and grow within a company."





According to a national survey released by LendingTree’s Student Loan Hero Program, 43-percent of adults aged under 40 have considered going back to school amid the pandemic.



Those who have student loan debt or who have been laid off or furloughed are especially likely to be thinking about continuing their education. 57-percent of those surveyed expect that furthering their education would result in a significant salary increase.

49-percent want to start a new career. Millennials seem to be more drawn to MBA programs, while Generation Z tends to prefer law school. Among student loan borrowers, 46-percent said they would take on additional debt to earn an advanced degree.



Of those not considering a return to school, 35-percent said they would reconsider it if they didn't need to pay for their education. 34-percent said they would do so if it led to a higher income.





Maria Serna, a financial aid advisor at TAMUCC said, "We have seen a marked increase in our transfer students. So those are going to be the more non traditional students. The students that are not coming in as incoming freshmen. They may be transferring from another institution or they could be students that are non-traditional students coming back to school."





Serna said a big obstacle for many adults returning to school is no job or being unable to afford tuition. She says it is very likely there may be help for returning adult students.

"We've got federal, state, and institutional aid. Students never know what they can qualify for and so I highly encourage everybody to reach out to the financial aid office."

