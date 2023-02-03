T-M substitute arrested Thursday, suspected of being drunk while working

Superintendent Steve vanMatre will join us live in our 6 p.m. newscast to tell us what happened.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi Police Department officers arrested a substitute teacher at Tuloso-Midway High School on Thursday, accusing the person of being drunk at work.

Superintendent Steve vanMatre sent a letter to parents Thursday stating that a Tuloso-Midway teacher reported the substitute after working with the person during a testing event on campus.

"As embarrassing as this may have been, on reflection, our safety and security protocols worked," he said. "Keeping kids safe is not just keeping them safe from an active shooter -- it's a variety of variables, and when we have outsiders in our building, we're watching them."

He told 3NEWS during a live Zoom interview during the 6 p.m. newscast that the substitute apparently went home for lunch and was under the influence when he came back to campus. vanMatre said the substitute was never alone with students.

"No child was ever at risk, and I've very very pleased with the protocols in place," he told 3NEWS on Thursday night.