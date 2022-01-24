Tackling the teacher shortage, how local schools are getting an edge

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Right now we're all feeling the shortage of teachers across the country. With staff and students alike out, substitute teachers are more important than ever.
Here's how some local schools are drawing them in.
Alice ISD has increased pay for their substitute teachers. In a post on Facebook they announced that substitutes with at least 12 college credits will be paid $80 a day.
For people with a bachelor's degree, that jumps to $100 a day.
The new pay rate will take effect February 1st.
In Premont ISD, the district has started the 'Premont Promise' to grow their ranks.
That means a student teacher who works at the district while in college is promised a teaching job in Premont once they graduate.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- PCR testing delays, why you might still be waiting to know
- Free COVID-19 tests from the government are arriving in mailboxes. Here's how they can help ease the strain on testing sites.
- Longtime Coastal Bend resident was made an honorary deputy
- Corpus Christi set to have own version of popular Monopoly board Game
- CCFD provides useful tips on heating appliances, staying safe during winter months
- Coyote rescued from Corpus Christi Ship Channel
- 'Extreme risk': Nueces County COVID-19 threat level at red
- Where to get a free COVID-19 test in Nueces County
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.