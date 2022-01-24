Tackling the teacher shortage, how local schools are getting an edge

In response to the growing need for teachers, Alice ISD is increasing substitute pay, and Premont is starting a program to guarantee jobs.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Right now we're all feeling the shortage of teachers across the country. With staff and students alike out, substitute teachers are more important than ever.

Here's how some local schools are drawing them in.

Alice ISD has increased pay for their substitute teachers. In a post on Facebook they announced that substitutes with at least 12 college credits will be paid $80 a day.

For people with a bachelor's degree, that jumps to $100 a day.

The new pay rate will take effect February 1st.

In Premont ISD, the district has started the 'Premont Promise' to grow their ranks.

That means a student teacher who works at the district while in college is promised a teaching job in Premont once they graduate.

