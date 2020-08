Everyone who reported to practice on August 3 has been asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.

TAFT, Texas — August 3 marked the day some school districts around the area reopened campuses. After one day of practice for Taft's high school football team, the district said one person attending tested positive for the coronavirus.

All who attended have been asked to self-quarantine for the next 14 days. The district does not have a return date at this time.