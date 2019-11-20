TAFT, Texas — Students in Taft might have a safer walk to and from school thanks to the planned addition of more school zone signs

Taft Independent School District police say a school that's been around for more than 50 years has never had any signs telling drivers to slow down, but that's all about to change.

Woodroe Petty Elementary School is just outside of city limits, so once drivers reach the County, there are no school zone signs.

Without school zone signs, drivers can get away with driving over the speed limit or use their phones while they're behind the wheel during school hours. There is no way for law enforcement to issue tickets for those offenses.

The school district asked San Patricio County for some help.

"Well, certainly, the safety of the children is very important for us, and it's just a matter of having the proper tools to manage the problem," Sheriff Oscar Rivera said.

"You know, let's all be responsible for our children, even if their not yours. We are all one community," officer James Lill said.

According to Rivera, they put the signs up, and they have to be approved through the Commissioners Court on Dec. 9.

If the County approves the signs, Rivera will take some county inmates to dig the hole and place some cement bags, and then the warnings provided by the district will go up.

Taft ISD police want to encourage parents to remind their kids to look both ways before crossing the street and not to be distracted when walking home from school.

