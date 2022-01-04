TAMU-CC celebrates it's 75th anniversary

The university also announced a special concert featuring the Plain White T's at the end of April.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi celebrated its 75th anniversary with a student and faculty event on Friday.

TAMU-CC President Kelly Miller spoke with 3News about the importance of recognizing the Island University's history.

"We want to look back and see what are the traditions that really mean something to our students," Miller said. Because it's those traditions that help bond them to an institution and really help them to find ways to relax and reduce stress when they're in the middle of those really difficult finals and working their way through their careers. It also is a chance for them to make lifelong friends."

The university also announced a special concert featuring the Plain White T's at the end of April. Students took to social media to vote for who they wanted to perform. The band will take the stage on campus on April 30, at 7 p.m.

