TAMU-CC conference aims to brainstorm teacher retention solutions

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As teacher shortages continue to limit schools' ability to educate, teachers are coming together to try and find solutions.

"They're pulling in retired educators, retired superintendents, retired quality teachers to come in and give them, I think one of them called it thought partners?" Tejada-Delgado said. "Where they can have these conversations and talk about what's going on. And then talk about ways that they can mitigate those issues."

A weekend conference at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi aimed to address the issue of teacher retention across the Coastal Bend.

"We're a little scared and teachers are a little scared, but they don't want to leave their love," said Carmen Tejada-Delgado, who is a professor of education at TAMU-CC. "They don't want to leave their passion. They don't want to leave the student. So how can we still support them even if they're a little scared?"

In addition to preparing teachers for the future, paid internships are being created through grant funding so that new teachers can avoid working full time without pay.

American Federation of Teachers-Corpus Christi President Nancy Vera said the university's annual event was a welcome chance to discuss some of the many problems facing teachers. But there is another tool that could help fight the shortage.

"One of those solutions is giving teachers time," Vera said. "Teachers need time to be able to learn the new programs that are being pushed on them and the new types of technology they need in order to teach the students."

