TAMU-CC Counselors offering 'Coping with COVID' virtual workshops for students

Workshop leaders said each meetup is aimed at helping students manage their mental health.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In an effort to help students who are struggling with returning to school and with the challenges of the pandemic, counselors with Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi are hosting virtual workshops.

The series is called 'Coping with COVID.' It's designed to help students at the university who are struggling and worried about the fall semester.

The virtual meetups happen every Monday and will last until October 12. Workshop leaders said each meetup is aimed at helping students manage their mental health.

"The main focus of this workshop is to teach students how to focus on what do I have control over to help me manage my stress and anxiety versus focusing on everything else that's going on around me, kind of losing sight of my goals for the semester," Stephanie Fuentes with TAMU-CC said .