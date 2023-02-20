Domingo Live shakas up for TAMU-CC Homecoming Week

From basketball games to block parties to burning alphabetic effigies, TAMU-CC's Homecoming Week festivities have something for every Islander-at-heart to enjoy.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You don't need to be an Islander to have Islander pride!

TAMU-CC's Gabriela Bidwell joined us live to invite the community to celebrate Islander pride throughout the university's Homecoming Week.

"It's really nice to be unique and to be blue; and be proud of our island, our traditions, our community," said Bidwell, "[Homecoming Week] really feels like one big family reunion."

The first community-wide event of the week will be the City-Wide Bluesday Tuesday on Feb. 21, during which the public are encouraged to show support for the Island University by wearing the school's colors of blue and green.

The public is also invited to attend the Lighting of the "I" on Feb. 24 for an evening of peppy pride, timeless tradition and plenty of popcorn for all in attendance. The festivities spark to life at 6:30 p.m. on the TAMU-CC campus' East Lawn; the first 500 people in attendance will receive a special Homecoming-themed popcorn bucket, so be sure to arrive early.

Homecoming Week will then finish strong with the Islander Women's and Men's Basketball teams' matches against the Northwestern State Devils on Feb. 25; tip-off for the games start at 12 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. at the American Bank Center, respectively. Further information and tickets can be found online here.

In between Saturday's basketball games, a homecoming block party will take place at American Bank Center Parking Lot 3. Entry is free to the public and will include access to tailgate games, inflatables, kids' activities, food trucks and a petting zoo.