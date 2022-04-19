TAMU-CC receives state wide recognition for growing graphic design program

The program aims to give students not only valuable experience, but a real life mindset of what to expect when they get into the workforce.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi has been recognized for one of it's degree programs.

The Island University was ranked one of the top 10 schools in the state for graphic design, earning spot number seven on this year's "The Art Career Project's Best Schools List."

Faculty and students are hoping that the recognition will inspire students to join their graphic design program. Frank Rubio is one of around 90 declared graphic design students in the university's program and sees the success the program has amassed.

"Knowing that such a small program is able to make such an impact, especially in a big state like Texas, and to see how it's growing really large, a lot of people are wanting to enroll," Rubio said.

Nancy Miller, TAMU-CC Graphic Design Coordinator, said despite it's size the program provides students with exemplary experience in the field.

"It's very exciting, because our program is small, but mighty," Miller said. "We have really put together an amazing experience for our students. And so it's very gratifying to see that hard work recognized and to see our very talented alumni getting the recognition."



"You know, graphic design is an interesting profession, because it does allow you to utilize creativity. But you have to do it in a kind of a commercial client environment," Miller said. "So we definitely prepare our students for that labor market. We always give them assignments and projects that kind of reflect expectations in the real world."

Miller makes sure that students are meeting expectations and are able to perform and create relevant work that is essential to their success as future designers.

"Probably my most favorite part is, being able to tell a story through the brands that we create, and through the different kind of marketing aspects that we do in advertising," Rubio said.

Rubio adds that while the program is receiving huge accolades, the instructors are what truly bring the program to fruition.

"I think a lot of the professor's in the program really took the time to have these one-on-ones with you and give you this guidance for your projects and really help you grow as a designer," Rubio said.

