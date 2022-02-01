TAMU-K hosts engineering day to encourage more women to show interest in STEM field

17-year-old, Tuloso Midway High School senior, Alesandra Caceres said she plans on attending TAMU-K in the fall, and is hoping to pursue an engineering degree.

KINGSVILLE, Texas — A group of junior high and high school girls from a number of surrounding school districts were talking about engineering at Texas A&M Kingsville.

17-year-old, Tuloso Midway High School senior, Alesandra Caceres was at TAMU-K as part of Introduce a Girl to Engineering Day.

There were students from not only her school but places such as London and Santa Gertrudis. As an icebreaker exercise all the students took part in trying to build a boat that would float.

It was a fun event for the girls to warm up to the idea of becoming an engineer in the future.

"Whenever I talk to my friends about it they’re like 'you’re in that don’t you have to be smart?' And I’m like 'yeah I am smart, but I’m like, I think it’s kind of offensive, but I’m trying to prove them wrong by showing them that I can do it," Caceres said.

It is estimated that women only make up 20% of Engineering graduates in the U.S.

Heidi Taboada, Dean of the College of Engineering at TAMU-K, knows firsthand the difficulties of women trying to get into fields such as engineering.

"We hope today that the girls who visit us can learn a little bit about engineering, and they can try to break some of the stereotypes," Taboada said.

Caceres told 3News that she plans on attending TAMU-K in the fall and is hoping to pursue an engineering degree.

"The salary I do know is pretty good for starters and it really does motivate me to want to do it more, but I also enjoy it just in general.” Caceres said.

The aspiring engineer takes STEM classes which include plenty of engineering and robotics. She hopes to take all that she has learned and show that she has what it takes to thrive in what’s been a male dominated industry.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.