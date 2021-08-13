TAMU-CC requiring everyone on campus to get COVID-19 tested regardless of vaccine status

All testing must be university administered between August 23 - September 10, TAMU-CC officials announced.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As the fall semester is preparing to get underway, so are COVID prevention measures at Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

All active students, faculty and staff were notified via e-mail from Dr. Kelly M. Miller, CEO and President of TAMU-CC, of the new COVID-19 testing requirement.

The letter stated that everyone on campus are required to get a COVID-19 test that is administered by the university between August 23 - September 10, regardless of vaccine status.

The tests will be free and available on campus beginning Aug. 23 when classes begin for the fall semester.

According to TAMU-CC, appointments will be made online and the university will conduct several large mass testing events in the coming weeks as they expand their testing capacity.

"While the university does not require face coverings or vaccinations, we encourage every Islander to consider getting vaccinated, wear a face covering while indoors, and wash your hands frequently to aid in reducing the spread of COVID-19," Dr. Miller stated.

From TAMUCC: Reporting COVID-19 on campus

Anyone who develops symptoms or comes into close contact with someone who is confirmed positive for COVID-19 should report their results to the University through our portal. Students, faculty, and staff who test positive are required to report their test results in the portal. Those who test positive or come into close contact with someone who tests positive must also follow CDC guidance regarding self-isolation.