NUECES COUNTY, Texas — Colleges and Universities across the country have closed their doors because of the coronavirus pandemic, moving to online or distance learning. While today's students are very much at home in the digital realm, for one islander, nothing compares to being in a classroom. Check out this exclusive look at how this shutdown has affected higher learning.

Kye Powell is a first-year student at Texas A&M University CorpusCchristi. He says the technical aspect of learning online hasn't changed much, but some things are different like group projects and presentations.

"It wasn't that big of a change for a student like me because all my assignments were already online, to begin with," Powelll said. "It's definitely going to be a little harder to complete these things, but it's not impossible."

For now, he's keeping up with his work and he says while his professors are continuing to hold students accountable, they are understanding of this extraordinary situation. Powell, however, still does miss being in the lecture room.

"It's definitely going to have some sort of decrease in our learning ability because I don't have that face to face connection with the professor anymore," Powell added.

