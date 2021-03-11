Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi receives funding for new media building, downtown project

President and CEO Kelly Miller said the university is excited to receive nearly 45 million dollars in funding.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University Corpus Christi has announced it's plan for the future at it's 'State of the University' event.

The event was originally supposed to take place in September, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic it was delayed four times.

President and CEO Kelly Miller said the university is excited to receive $45 million in funding.

"Our focus is on building a new arts and media building. And so that's very needed on our campus. It's contributes to the cultural vibrancy of our community, Miller said.

Additionally, Miller said it was a relief to get everyone back in person. She also announced plans for a downtown building with an art gallery.

"We're also working on our downtown project. We have a building we purchased down there so that will be coming online hopefully in the near future," Miller said.

