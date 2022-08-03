TAMUCC hosting animator for Disney's Coco, Finding Nemo, as part of International Women's Day event

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is International Women's day! Mar. 8 is devoted to recognizing and celebrating the achievements of women and how far they have come in the fight for their rights through centuries of obstacles.
The day is also in support of women taking action against gender inequality around the world. So today, take some time to appreciate the women in your life.
One great way to celebrate today could be to attend a free Women's History Month talk from a distinguished speaker. And Texas A&M Corpus Christi has just that.
Tonight at 7:00 p.m., the Island University is hosting Danielle Feinberg, the Director of Lighting for Disney's Pixar Animation Studios. She'll be discussing women in STEM, and the magic of technology in the movie industry.
So if you've enjoyed films like Finding Nemo, Toy Story, Brave, WALL-E, or Coco, you've got Ms. Feinberg to thank for making them a reality.
The talk is free and open to the public, and will be taking place at the UC Anchor Ballroom this Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 7:00 p.m.
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Port Aransas named one of the best beaches in the country; only Texas beach on the list
- 'Russian tanks are bombing our city': Ukrainian woman from Kharkiv speaks with 3News on what she and family are experiencing
- Corpus Christi favorite Nuevo Café closes, offers to sell famous Poblano Soup recipe
- Athletics program offers ways for homeschooled children to be involved in sports
- Vaping may be worse for your nose, throat than smoking cigarettes, new study shows
- Texas oil, gas industry sees 'unintentional' boost following Russian invasion of Ukraine
- 'Gender-affirming care is lifesaving': Texas mother, transgender son speak against Abbott, Paxton's gender-affirming directive
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.