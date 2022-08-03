TAMUCC hosting animator for Disney's Coco, Finding Nemo, as part of International Women's Day event

Join distinguished speaker Danielle Feinberg, Director of Lighting for Disney's Pixar, for a free and open event Tuesday night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today is International Women's day! Mar. 8 is devoted to recognizing and celebrating the achievements of women and how far they have come in the fight for their rights through centuries of obstacles.

The day is also in support of women taking action against gender inequality around the world. So today, take some time to appreciate the women in your life.

One great way to celebrate today could be to attend a free Women's History Month talk from a distinguished speaker. And Texas A&M Corpus Christi has just that.

Tonight at 7:00 p.m., the Island University is hosting Danielle Feinberg, the Director of Lighting for Disney's Pixar Animation Studios. She'll be discussing women in STEM, and the magic of technology in the movie industry.

So if you've enjoyed films like Finding Nemo, Toy Story, Brave, WALL-E, or Coco, you've got Ms. Feinberg to thank for making them a reality.

The talk is free and open to the public, and will be taking place at the UC Anchor Ballroom this Tuesday, Mar. 8 at 7:00 p.m.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.