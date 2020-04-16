CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Starting today, through Thursday, December 31, 2020, the university is asking everyone to lend their stories to the Special Collections and Archives of the Bell Library.

“By contributing to this collection of COVID-19 experiences participants will be leaving a witness account of this time for future generations to study,” Lori Atkins, Director of Special Collections and Archives said.

The library is asking for you to send in your photographs, recorded phone calls, podcasts, interviews, videos, social media posts, screenshots, Twitter/Instagram hashtags, memes. Use this Google Form to submit items.

The university saying results from the archives will not only be cemented into the community’s history, but can also play a pivotal role in how legislation is decided for future events of similar nature.

