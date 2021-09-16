TAMU-CC offers online platform to support students' mental health

A new website will allow students to share their thoughts anytime, anonymously.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Wellness Center at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi is rolling out a new platform that will allow students to support each other through mental health struggles.

"This will be a resource that our students will utilize and find very beneficial," said Theresa Sharpe, the director at the counseling center.

A new resource called TogetherAll is giving students 24-hour access to share their thoughts.

"If the student was having difficulty getting motivated to do assignments and have been procrastinating for a while, and was starting to get stressed and anxious about this because they were getting behind... they can post on that together all platform and then other users other peers who are on the platform. see that post and can respond and provide encouragement guidance share their own stories," said Sharpe.

Students can register anonymously through the counseling center website.

"The hope with an anonymous platform like this, is that they are a little bit more free about admitting 'I'm struggling', and then they're able to see that other people are struggling, too, and and both give and provide support," Sharpe said.

The posts are also monitored by mental health professionals who are able to connect them with more help if needed.

"This is something new," Sharpe said. "It really provides an avenue for peer support which was something that we hadn't had as part of our menu of services."

Sharpe says it is all apart of their mission.