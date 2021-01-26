TAMUCC sees uptick in graduate students as they kick off their Spring semester

The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted how many first-year students have enrolled in classes this year, but TAMUCC has seen an uptick in enrollment elsewhere.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi welcomed back students for the start of their spring semester Monday, with some attending virtually and some attending in-person.

TAMUCC Provost Clarenda Phillips said the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted how many first-year students have enrolled in classes this year, but said they have seen an uptick in enrollment elsewhere.

"Where we have seen an increase in enrollment is at the graduate level, and so we have more people that are investing in their graduate careers looking to reskill for promotion opportunities," Phillips said.

Those who will be on campus will continue to practice COVID-19 safety protocols, and Phillips said they are working on finding ways to enhance the students' experience by allowing for more in-person classes in a safe way.

"I think what is different about this semester is that we have more space," Phillips said. "We have space that we are utilizing in the University Center, so students can have more in-person learning experiences."

Another change is that students and faculty have started their academic calendar a bit later than in previous years.

Phillips said that is to make up for the lack of a Spring Break this year due to the rise in COVID-19 cases.

"We are going to offer students a one-day break in the term to allow them an opportunity to just recharge and not have to engage in course work," Phillips said.

She said if possible they hope to have an in-person graduation ceremony this year, but that decision will come down to the wire as they continue to monitor the coronavirus trends.

