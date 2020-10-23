No Spring Break for TAMU-CC in 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M Corpus Christi announced that they are eliminating Spring Break in 2021.
In a letter written to faculty and staff from the university, Dr. Kelly M. Miller the
President and CEO wrote "Unfortunately, we must join universities around the country in eliminating Spring Break in 2021. "It is a difficult choice but one that is in the best interests of our entire community."
The Spring Semester's start date will be moved to Monday, January 25, according to the university. On Wednesday, March 17, the university is observing a one day break from classes.
- Classes end on Wednesday, May 5
- Exams begin on Friday, May 7.
- Graduation is set for Saturday, May 15.