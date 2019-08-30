KINGSVILLE, Texas — There has been a sharp decline in student enrollment at Texas A&M University-Kingsville according to administrators, and they are now seraching for reasons why.

Among the factors thought to be in play are all the changes in U.S. immigration policy that make it tougher for residents of certain countries to get a U.S. Visa.

Just a few years ago the university president at the time was talking about hitting the 10,000 student mark in the very near future, but now this fall's enrollment has dropped 10-percent from last fall.

Maureen Croft, vice president for enrollment management at TAMUK, said the drop in the number of students going there appears to be due to several reasons. One is that the university is no longer sending professors down to the Valley to teach high school students enrolled in dual-credit courses. That role has been taken over by local educators.

Another big reason is that there's been a drop in international students. The university has a large number of students from India and Croft believes that financial reasons could be coming into play as well as Visa problems.

"There was a peak in international enrollment in this country a couple of years ago, okay, and now there has been a decline and that's occurred nationwide," Croft said.

Croft couldn't say for sure if all of the immigration talk in this country has made students change their minds about coming to the U.S. for higher education. She said so far she hasn't heard that to be the reason.

School enrollment at TAMUK dropped by about 1,000 students from 2018 to 2019. International students account for 245 of those, and dual-credit students account for 170.

Croft also said that the university will be studying the impact of the loss of students on the school's operations and they hope to renew their focus on getting the word out about TAMUK.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: