CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over 340 graduates walked the stage Friday morning at Texas A&M University-Kingsville during their Summer Commencement ceremony.

The university tried something new during commencement by having a graduating student as the commencement speaker.

"It has been a fantastic journey. I came in august 2017 for my masters, and Kingsville is not like many other cities but is very welcoming. And it was fun all the way. There were tough times, but this was the best place to get an education in my field of study in the United States," the graduate said.

3News would like to wish all the graduates the best.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: