KINGSVILLE, Texas — Middle and high school engineering students from all over South Texas were on the campus of Texas A&M University - Kingsville for some friendly competition.

Faculty, staff, and students all hosted the Engineering Challenge in which students were given some predetermined materials. Students were asked to complete a basic task in a two-hour time limit in which they would design and analyze data.

'We were creating a catapult to create an electromagnetic field to shoot a small bead up, and hopefully out of the straw," student Ramsey Torres said.

"It teaches us how to work together as a group, and it helps us lead how to use materials that we're given and just told to go and so we learn how to build these things," student Katie Wallace said.

The theme for 2020 WAS pioneers in progress and is designed to provide hands-on learning for these students focusing on the science technology engineering and math or S.T.E.M field.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: