KINGSVILLE, Texas — Javelina Nation, one of your biggest dreams might've just come true.

TAMUK announced they will be giving students who are currently enrolled in the Spring 2020 semester the option to choose how their courses are graded.

Are we in a casino? This feels a lot like roulette. Should you put it all on red or black?

"As part of a continued effort to support our students during these challenging times, students enrolled in the spring 2020 semester will be able to choose how their courses are graded," the university said.

Here's how it will work.

Students will be able to choose from a satisfactory (S)/unsatisfactory (U) or letter grade system.

Satisfactory (S):

-a letter grade of A, B, C or D

-student will receive credit for the course

-will not affect GPA

Unsatisfactory (U):

-a letter grade of F

-student will not receive credit for the course

-will not affect GPA

The university says students must contact their advisors to determine which option is best.

Students will be able to select the grading system through a form on Blue & Gold from April 20th - May 19th.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: