KINGSVILLE, Texas — Graduating seniors have already been creative with their senior pictures this year as a result of all the COVID-19 delays and cancellations. That is especially true for one student from Texas A&M Kingsville who decided to share the reality of her very last semester in college.

The moment we look over into the crowd and thank mom and dad on graduation day is now being put on hold.

"I started crying because you go through these four years and you expect to have that ceremony at the end of it and celebrate all the hard work that you put in and just for it to be taken away," Cristiana Garza said.

Cristiana is a senior engineering student at Texas A&M University-Kingsville. May 2020 would've been the time she would walk across the stage in a cap and gown.

"It's really hard on all of us to be able to accept the reality of what everything is," Cristiana said.

She says even though she may or may not be able to walk the stage, she's not going to let 'what could've been' cloud her mind. From mowing the lawn, to get in some cardio, she wanted to capture exactly what her senior year looked like in 2020, and share those pictures with the world.

"It's just the day to day things that I've been doing here at home during this pandemic," Cristiana said.

She says staying home and keeping away from friends and family isn't ideal, but there is light at the end of the tunnel. "We're doing it to help slow the spread of this virus, this disease, and in the end as hard as it might be to believe, this will all be worth it."

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: