TAMUK TRIO EOC representatives are on hand to assist you with your career goals

Representatives can be found Coastal Compass Education & Career Resource Center

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas A&M University-Kingsville's TRIO Educational Opportunity Center (EOC) representatives can be found onsite from Monday through Thursday at Coastal Compass Education & Career Resource Center, which is located at La Palmera Mall.

TAMUK representatives accept walk-ins and scheduled appointments in person or virtually and over the phone.

TAMUK’s TRIO EOC program provides an array of services such as assistance with college admissions applications, the financial aid application (FAFSA), scholarship help, monthly workshops, and an all-expense paid annual educational and cultural trip to expose participants to different educational settings and labor markets.

TAMUK’s TRIO EOC representatives assist with the steps needed to attend any institution and program of the student’s choice, whether that may be trade school, community college, or university. In addition, representatives can provide GED information and referrals and assistance with certain testing fees.

For more information about the TRIO EOC program, visit Texas A&M University-Kingsville’s website.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel for your daily news and exclusive extended interviews.

Do you have a news tip? Tell 3!

Put your name and contact information below, or email tell3@kiiitv.com, so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.