With the pandemic interrupting the latter part of the 2019-2020 school year, the TEA is helping concerned districts and parents with a new, free assessment.

The Texas Education Agency is offering a new tool for parents and districts concerned about how much their kids retained last school year.

With COVID-19 interrupting the 2019-2020 school year, They are offering beginning of year assessments for districts and parents.

Kids can be registered for a free, optional online test to measure their knowledge and skills from last school year.

The results will come instantly and show how ready they are to handle the 2020-2021 school year.

Registration closes on October 9th .

You can find out how to sign up on their website.