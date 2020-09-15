The Texas Education Agency is offering a new tool for parents and districts concerned about how much their kids retained last school year.
With COVID-19 interrupting the 2019-2020 school year, They are offering beginning of year assessments for districts and parents.
Kids can be registered for a free, optional online test to measure their knowledge and skills from last school year.
The results will come instantly and show how ready they are to handle the 2020-2021 school year.
Registration closes on October 9th .
You can find out how to sign up on their website.