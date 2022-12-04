TEA releases model local school board policy regarding obscene content in libraries

Local school boards will be able to use the model to adapt their own policies.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Texas Education Agency Commissioner Mike Morath released a letter to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, announcing a new model policy for local school boards regarding obscene content in school libraries.

"TEA's model local school board policy will appropriately address obscene content that may be found in Texas public school libraries," the agency said on Twitter. "School boards can choose to adopt policies that define procedures and processes used within their school systems."

The model is in response to a directive from Gov. Abbott in November, asking the agency to address such content. The agency said it worked with the Texas State Library and Archives Commission and the Chair of the State Board of Education over the last several months to develop their guidance.

School boards will be given the option to adopt policies that define their own procedures.

"Statute provides for significant local control in how these policies address the selection of instructional resources, including library materials," the letter continues. "TEA's model local school board policy can be adopted by school boards to establish strong procedures related to the selection, review and transparency of library materials that emphasize the rights of Texas parents."

The model, which is published online here, will be provided to all school systems in the state.