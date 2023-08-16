Texas Education Agency releases STAAR test results

The results show the effects of the COVID pandemic are still lingering, but there were slight improvements in math.

The Texas Education Agency on Wednesday released this year's STAAR test results for students in third through eighth grades.

The results show the effects of the COVID pandemic are still lingering, but there were slight improvements in math. 43% of students met their grade level, up 3% from last year.

The agency said 52% of students were at or above grade level in reading-language arts, staying the same as last year but above the original COVID dip in scores.

According to TEA, the slight increase in math scores show "encouraging signs that the intensive supports offered by Texas public school systems are working."

“Teachers across Texas continue to work with passion and skill to help students learn,” said Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath. “This year’s results show the efforts of our educators continue to deliver improved results for students.”

The agency also tracks scores for 'emergent bilingual' (EB) students. They said 32% of these students met grade level in math and 35% met grade level in reading, meeting or surpassing all-time highs in the state for this group of students.

“We recommend parents log in and learn more about their child’s STAAR scores. Being fully informed about their child’s academic progress can help them work with their child’s teacher during the new school year,” Morath said.

TEA also has a way for you to see testing data broken down by state, region, district or campus through its Texas Assessment Analytic Portal.