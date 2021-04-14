Alice ISD increases pay for teachers, librarians

The pay raise puts Alice in the top five districts in Region 2.

ALICE, Texas — Teachers and librarians in the Alice Independent School District are probably smiling ear to ear after the school board approved pay raises for all of them.

This pay raise will place those district employees among the highest paid, which is a far contrast from just a few years ago.

Alice ISD Board of Trustees approved the pay raises for all teachers on April 12 after trustees unanimously approved the 2021-2022 teacher and librarian pay scale.

Just a few short years ago, Alice teachers were amongst the lowest paid in the region. Beginning teachers started at $38,000 and the end point was $49,900. That's $12,000 more since June of 2018.

"Our new teachers will begin at $50,000; that's an entry level and the top of the scale is at $62,000," Superintendent Carl Scarborough said.

As the state legislative session gets closer to finalizing the financial picture for the next two years, the superintendent said he plans to present their 2021-22 pay scales for the district's other professionals including auxiliary, para-professionals, clerks, food services and administrators.

