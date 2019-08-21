CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Classrooms are filling up around the Coastal Bend, and faculty and staff are prepared to be there for their students.

School administrators say they are making sure students know they are supported.

"Everybody wants what's best for their kids, and that's what we also want," Assistant Principal Christina Trevino said.

The support goes beyond the classroom. Districts like Tuloso-Midway Independent School District know it is about building a partnership.

"I think it takes a lot of transparency and communication, just letting them know what our expectations are," Trevino said.

Each student and each family is different, and at times, require specific help.

"We find out what their needs are and just how to best support them so that our kids are successful," Trevino said.

"I just want them to know I always have their back," Counselor Harmony Salinas said.

Salinas knows that the start of school can be stressful, which is why providing students with helpful tools is a priority.

"It all goes down to coping skills and being in different situations and having them understand, 'Okay, if this happens, what would you do?'" Salinas said.

In some cases all it takes is one teacher to believe, and they can achieve.

"There's usually going to be that one person on campus that they trust, and if there's that one person, that's all it takes," Salinas said.

CCISD Teacher of the Year Ryan Bennett doesn't want his students to worry about anything other than what he's teaching.

"Bring what's up here in my class. We're going to have a deep discussion. I don't care if you're writing something down, as long as you're learning something," Bennet said.

Bennet invests in his students as much as he can because he believes in them.

"The more we can put into them in terms of education, and the less they can worry about what's going on at home, I think that that shows them that they are valuable," Bennet said.

According to Bennet, when teachers put their best foot forward in educating their students, they'll carry what they've learned beyond the classroom.

"We're able to create these social consciences. Educated, compassionate young men and young women that are going to be the future leaders," Bennet said.

