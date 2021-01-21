Teacher advocates in the Coastal Bend excited as President Biden pledges aid to public schools

President Biden on Thursday called on Congress to provide at least $130 billion in dedicated funding to K-12 schools, as well as $350 billion in flexible states.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Biden administration set out details Thursday for how they plan to get the country's public school system back up and running for in-person learning -- this nearly 10 months after the coronavirus pandemic shuttered classrooms for 50 million children.

Here in the Coastal Bend, it's news educators have been waiting for.

"For the first time somebody is hearing our cries from the classroom," said Dr. Nancy Vera, president of Corpus Christi's American Federation of Teachers.

School leaders and teacher advocates have been begging for additional federal support and guidance since last summer – calls that they say have largely fell on deaf ears.

As it stands, more than half of the country's children are learning remotely or through a hybrid model that has them in classrooms just two or three days a week.

Vera said this is what educators, parents and students have been asking for since the first weeks of the pandemic.

"Teachers are on the front lines everyday and they care very much for our students and for the quality of their teaching, and it just doesn't seem right that teachers are the last ones on the totem pole to receive the necessary equipment and assistance they need in order to be able to do their jobs and to do them safely," Vera said.

Teachers unions across the country have argued that if the resources for testing, tracing, PPE, social distancing and sanitization are available, then schools should reopen.

President Biden on Thursday called on Congress to provide at least $130 billion in dedicated funding to K-12 schools, as well as $350 billion in flexible state and local aid that would help districts avoid layoffs and close budget gaps.

Vera said it is all about keeping everyone safe.

"I think things are going to be very different. School districts are going to be able to provide what we need in the classroom in order to keep everyone safe in our schools," Vera said.

President Biden proposed fully reimbursing states for eligible costs necessary to reopening schools through the FEMA Disaster Relief Fund, like personal protective equipment for staff.

The Trump administration made schools ineligible for reimbursement through the fund last October.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.