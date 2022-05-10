Teachers, other education professionals in Alice are getting a pay raise

The salary for a beginning teacher will start at $53,000. Veteran teachers with 30+ years of experience will begin at $65,000.

ALICE, Texas — Alice ISD is raising pay for teachers, counselors, social workers and other professionals in the school environment.

The pay raise was approved by the board of trustees on Tuesday, May 10. The starting salary for a beginning teacher will be $53,000 and a teacher with 30 or more years of experience will start at $65,000.

This is up from a beginning teacher salary starting at $38,000 just a few years ago.

Counselors, social workers, diagnosticians and other professional positions will also see an increase in pay.

“Thanks to our Finance Department and the School Board for their focused action in increasing our scales from beginning to end,” Alice ISD Superintendent Dr. Carl Scarbrough said. “We know we can be even more competitive with our compensation plans, and we will remain committed in doing so for our teachers and our kids.”

The district will bring the rest of the compensation plan pay scales to the board in June for their consideration and action.

All pay increases will take effect for the 2022-2023 school year.

Teachers and staff on the pay scale will receive a significant raise, in addition, all staff will receive a $1,000 retention stipend for all returning employees.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.