x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Education

Vaccination clinics available at CCISD campuses all month

With parent's permission, students can receive the COVID-19 vaccine at several schools in September.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Vaccination clinics will be set up at various Corpus Christi Independent School District campuses during September. It is part of Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette Guajardo's Teen Mobile Vaccination Program.

The school district is partnering with the City and the Nueces County Health Department as they work to vaccinate eligible students.

The first clinic took place Wednesday morning at Adkins Middle School.

The health district said although it was a slow start, they're glad to help make vaccines available on campus. 

"Another opportunity to help the community, to be out there, service them, to give them all the resources that are available to make it easier for them and to be just more accessible throughout the County," Immunization Nurse Belinda Granados said. 

RELATED: CCISD ranks 5th in the state for most reported COVID-19 cases

RELATED: Student arrested after making false active shooter claim at Driscoll Middle School

VACCINE SCHEDULE 

September 2   

  • Martin Parking Lot
  • Moody Cafeteria

September 8

  • Driscoll Parking Lot
  • Miller Metro Gym

September 9

  • Haas Parking Lot
  • King Cafeteria

September 15

  • Baker Parking Lot
  • Ray Cafeteria

September 16

  • Browne Parking Lot
  • Carroll Cafeteria

September 22

  • Kaffie Parking Lot
  • Collegiate/Branch
  • Del Mar College St. Clair Building, 1st floor, Room 104

September 23

  • Cunningham Parking Lot
  • Coles Cafeteria

September 29

  • Grant Parking Lot
  • Student Support Center Cafeteria

September 30

  • Hamlin Parking Lot
  • Mary Grett Cafeteria