Texas AG sues 4 local school districts for imposing mask mandates

These school districts defied Abbott's mask order by implementing mask mandates due to rising COVID-19 cases in their schools.

TEMPLE, Texas — Attorney General Ken Paxton filed a lawsuit Monday against several Texas school districts for imposing a mask mandate despite Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order, GA-38.

The local school districts named in the lawsuit: La Vega ISD, Midway ISD, McGregor ISD and Waco ISD.

These school districts reportedly defied Abbott's controversial mask order by implementing mask mandates for students and staff due to rising COVID-19 cases in their schools, according to the lawsuit. Many districts across the state hoped the masks would help slow the spread of the virus, especially among those who can't get vaccinated yet (children younger than 12).

"Defendants disagree with Governor Abbott's policy choice. But Defendants must recognize they are not above the law," the lawsuit reads. "Waco ISD's, Midway ISD's, McGregor ISD's, and La Vega ISD's mask mandates should be immediately enjoined."

Waco ISD, however, is the only local district named in the lawsuit with an actual mask mandate enforced. McGregor ISD and La Vega ISD said it would put a mask mandate in place if the positive rate topped 2%.

On Aug. 26, Superintendent Dr. Susan Kincannon wrote a letter to employees and parents that Waco ISD was going to impose a mask mandate for all of its schools and facilities after it saw 55 positive cases four days into the new school year.

To date, the district has seen 600 cases since Aug. 1, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.

“As I’ve said before, I’m not interested in politics. I’m focused on taking care of kids. If and when Waco ISD is actually served in this lawsuit, we will review it and respond accordingly," Kincannon said in a statement regarding the lawsuit.

“In the meantime, two things are clear. Courts across the state are deeply divided over whether the mask provisions of the governor’s executive order have the force of law. More importantly, since requiring masks in all Waco ISD buildings, the number of students and employees reporting that they have tested positive for COVID-19 has decreased significantly," she added.

"Not only are superintendents across Texas openly violating state law, but they are using district resources --- that ought to be used for teacher merit raises or other educational benefits -- to defend their unlawful political maneuvering," Paxton said in a news release.

Other local districts that were included on Paxton's online list of schools that were not in compliance with GA-38 included Connally ISD and Salado ISD. (Connally ISD enforced a mask mandate after it lost two of its teachers in less than a week.) However, these districts only received a letter for not being in compliance to GA-38.

Killeen ISD was also on the list, however, the site indicates they are now in compliance.

To view a list of schools not in compliance with GA-38, click here.