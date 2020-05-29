COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University System Regents voted Friday to reopen their 11 campuses this fall semester, with some changes in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The universities will employ a mixture of face-to-face instruction with remote and online learning.

Chancellor John Sharp reportedly stressed the importance of the campus experience in bringing camaraderie among students.

"You can get a degree online," Sharp said, "but it's very hard to be an Aggie online."

Plans for reopening the campuses will pay special attention to social distancing by using smaller classes, longer class days to reduce congestion between classes, Saturday classes, changes to the academic calendar and phased-in arrival in August and January.

Each university will have until July 31 to determine whether or not students will be required to wear masks.

Employees and students should be required to certify they have not been infected with the virus, do not have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who does. Once enrolled, students will be encouraged not to leave the university community during the semester to avoid bringing the infection back to the student body.

You can read the full plan here to see all of the precautions that will be in place.

