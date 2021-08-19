Texas A&M University Corpus Christi celebrates move-in day ahead of the fall semester

It was a busy Wednesday at the Island University as students moved into their dorms ahead of the fall semester.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Wednesday was a busy and exciting day at the Island University as students moved into their dorm rooms ahead of the fall semester which begins on August 23.

“This is really a unique time. You know we’re facing a moment in which not many of our students have been through a full year with in person activities,” Said Vice President for Student Engagement and Success, Adrian Rodriguez.

With COVID-19 cases on the rise, the university is taking steps to ensure students are safe.

“We’re creating a lot of ways to mitigate risks and to make sure our students are safe and can navigate campus in a safe and healthy way,” said Rodriguez.

The university also wanting to make sure students, especially those first-year students are able to get the full college experience.

“We know it’s vitally important for our students to be able to engage and get to know one another and have as much as possible a normal college experience,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says the university will be having events for students to engage in - with safety precautions in place.

“A lot of outdoor activities. Naturally inside we’re de densifying and you know lessening capacity in some areas to make sure our indoor activities are safe,” said Rodriguez.

Rodriguez says they’re hoping to make this fall semester memorable for students.

“I look forward to as much as we can creating some engagement opportunities and some incredible experiences for our students inside and outside the classroom,” said Rodriguez.

The university will also be requiring everyone on campus to get a COVID-19 test regardless of their vaccine status. Testing will be administered by the university between August 23 - September 10.

