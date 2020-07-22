Texas A&M University Corpus Christi students facing fines for trying to opt out of dorm leases

Some students at TAMUCC are running into problems with campus housing.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some students at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi are running into problems with campus housing.

With the coronavirus situation in the Coastal Bend not seeming to get any better, many are choosing to do online studies. However, they are not being allowed to terminate their dorm leases.

Some share the same worry for their health, if they have to live on campus.

Matthew Valdez is an incoming freshman at TAMUCC. When he registered for his fall classes back in March, he also signed up for student housing at the campuses Momentum Village Apartments. Since then, he's decided to stay at home in Ingleside rather than risk catching the virus from a roommate or some other dorm resident.

"I tried my best to get out of it, but they told me I had to withdraw from the school in order to get out of the lease," Valdez said. "What if one of my roommates goes out and parties and doesn't follow the right social distancing, and I suffer from it?"

Valdez said he and his family have contacted the Island University, but the apartments are actually managed by American Campus Communities -- a property management company based in Austin.

They told Valdez that if he wanted to break his lease, he needed to withdraw from the university, find a replacement tenant or pay a penalty of $1,000.

"If they force everyone to go 100-percent online, they will waive the fees but since we have hybrid classes, they're going to make us live there if we signed," Valdez said.

He isn't sure what he will do at this point.

Valdez's brother Robert also chimed into the situation saying "do they care about the students' health or the students' money?" That's what this issue is coming down to," Robert said.

