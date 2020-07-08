Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi students required to wear face masks on campus this upcoming Fall

Faculty and staff began returning to campus in a limited capacity on June 8 under the University's Return to Work Plan.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Changes in the wake of the pandemic are also coming to college campuses this fall.

Over at Texas A&M Corpus Christi, face coverings and masks will be required when students head back to campus.

Some classes will also be held online and even staggered to help minimize crowds.

Officials say each student will be provided with a TAMU-CC face mask and a bottle of hand sanitizer.

The plan includes:

A phased, incremental approach for returning employees, allowing for continued telework and staggered schedules, when appropriate, to maintain reduced density on campus;

A willingness, when circumstances change, to modify protocols as necessary.

The implementation of proper social distancing measures (at least six feet apart) in workspaces;

Regular cleaning and decontamination of facilities and workstations;

A ready supply of hand sanitizer and cleaning/disinfectant products in appropriate locations;

The requirement to wear face coverings when adequate social distancing is not possible;

Directional guidance on safe foot traffic within offices, elevators, stairwells, and other shared spaces;

Protocols to conduct daily monitoring of temperatures and other relevant symptoms.