Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi welcome students back to campus with safety measures in place

In stadium seating classrooms, plexiglass was installed directly in front of the student’s seat as a safety precaution.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Classes began on Wednesday, August 19, at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi and that means safety precautions were in place all over campus as students made their way to classes.



University officials say they are glad to have students back on campus as they wear masks or other face coverings and remain socially distant, but also say if the situation warrants it changes will be made.

Over 70 classrooms and laboratories were assessed for face-to-face course/lab delivery and the average capacity for classrooms will be 40% to maintain social distancing of 6 feet between faculty and students, officials say.

"Maximum room capacity will be posted inside and outside of classrooms. Classrooms will have indicators where students will sit for social distancing. Students will be seated with empty seats between them. In some stadium seating classrooms, there will be less than 6 feet of distance between rows, so plexiglass is being installed directly in front of the student’s seat to mitigate risks," stated TAMU-CC officials on their website.

Professors also have plexiglass installed at their desks to help protect them as well. University officials say other safety protocols will be followed throughout the campus especially in areas like restrooms, the library, the dining hall, their athletic centers, and other high-traffic areas throughout campus.

For a full back to school guide for students, click here.