Texas A&M University System offers free tuition for Ukrainian students

The Regent's Grant Program was formed during Hurricane Harvey to provide relief to students and their families that may have lost their homes or livelihood.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ukrainians across the world are either struggling from being displaced, or having loved ones who live in the states not being able to be with them.

Being a Ukrainian student at this time, trying to achieve higher education can be nearly impossible with the conflict happening overseas.

That's where Texas A&M University has stepped in to help Ukrainian students achieve their dreams.

It's being made possible through their Regent's Grant – which is set up to help displaced students, by offering free tuition to Ukrainian students.

According to Chancellor John Sharp with the Texas A&M University System, trying to limit student impact from the war in Ukraine is a top priority for the A&M system.

"If you're impacted in such a way that that harms your ability to stay in school, we want to try to fix that," Sharp said.

Starting Wednesday, 15 students from the A&M University in College Station have already signed up for the grant program.

"It's just a disaster, their families have lost their homes, maybe worse. And we want to make sure that these students have the ability to continue that education," Sharp said.

The grant program was formed during Hurricane Harvey to provide relief to students and their families that may have lost their homes or livelihood.

Kelly Miller, President of Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi, said that standing by students during their time of need can make all the difference.

"I will tell you, one of the things about this system and our chancellor and our Board of Regents is they are a go big or go home kind of group. And I love that about working with them," Miller said. "I love that for our students, because it makes a great opportunities for them."

Miller added that two students at her university will benefit greatly from the program, and said that students have resources to pull from if they are in dire need of help.

"The regents grant helps a lot of students in emergency situations and we can think of no greater emergency than what our Ukrainian students are currently experiencing," Miller said. So to be able to help them continue their education, to give them the support that they need during this very difficult time is truly a blessing."

Whether you are a freshman or graduate student, as long as you're a Ukrainian student within Texas A&M University system, you are eligible for the program. To learn more, click here: New Grant Initiative to Plug Gap in Financial Aid - The Texas A&M University System

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.