Texas A&M will not require ACT or SAT scores for 2021

The admissions office said the action was taken in the spirit of "supporting students and in being fair and equitable in admissions decisions."

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — UPDATE: Texas A&M issued a correction to its previous announcement and said it will not require scores for spring, summer and fall of 2021.

---

Texas A&M University will not require freshman applicants to submit an ACT or SAT score for the 2020-2021 academic school year.

In an announcement made Wednesday, executive director of admissions Chris Reed said he and his staff have been "actively monitoring the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on students," especially those applying for colleges in the next school year.

"Given the continued restrictions on in-person testing opportunities and in light of recent announcements regarding halted plans for virtual testing, we recognize that action needs to be taken," Reed said in a press release. "Students may continue to submit standardized scores from their SAT and/or ACT tests for consideration for admission. Submission of tests scores will not create any unfair advantage or disadvantage for those students who provide them."

According to the announcement, the action to not require scores was taken in the spirit of "supporting students and in being fair and equitable in admissions decisions."

Several working groups are actively evaluating the application review processes in light of this new policy.