Texas House Bill requires 30 hours of tutoring for students who failed STAAR test

3News with the Corpus Christi Independent School district on what parents need to know about House Bill 4545 and how it impacts students.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

Teachers across the state and right here in the Coastal Bend are working hard to try to get students caught up after what has been a difficult past school year.

Now, a new state law passed just a few months ago in response to the learning loss due to the pandemic is being implemented within the Corpus Christi ISD.

You may have heard about house bill 4545 or not. You may even be confused at what it entails. 3News with the Corpus Christi Independent School district on what parents need to know about it and how it impacts students.

“A house bill that establishes new requirements for accelerated instruction for students who did not pass the STAAR test the state of Texas assessment of academic readiness,” said Brandi Garza Coordinator for Esser III.

Those new requirements for students who failed the STAAR test includes 30 hours of tutoring.

“The house bill requires that we provide that tutoring either before or after school or it’s embedded in the school day so they’re receiving this in addition to their regular instruction, so it really is helping us recover that learning loss from COVID-19,” said Garza.

Although there are many options on how this can be implemented, Carroll High School is implementing their tutoring during school.

“At every level elementary, middle, high it may look a little different but embedding this intervention block within the school day allows our most qualified people our wonderful teachers to do the actual intervention,” said Principal Robert Arredondo.

Principal Arredondo says because of the pandemic they saw a high number of students not meet the testing standards than ever before.

“Embedded intervention that is regular throughout the day that can be targeted that’s what’s best for student growth and that’s what’s best for closing the student gap,” said Arredondo.

And for those students who don't need tutoring, they’re still able to get additional help with their academics.

“SAT PSAT prep they’re learning about college our counselors are able to work with them you know by class and by need so during that time everyone is getting what they need,” said Arredondo.

Arredondo says they’re going to continue having all hands-on deck to make sure every student is successful after a year full of challenges.

“Now that we’re back on campus, we want our students to be able to partake in those activities so having it during the day is really been a great thing to take care of the needs academically and still be able to have our sports and organizations,” said Arredondo.