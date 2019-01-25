SAN ANTONIO — Parents and guardians can find out how their child's school is doing with the latest data released Friday by the Texas Education Agency (TEA).

The 2017–18 School Report Cards (SRC) are now available on the Texas Education Agency’s website.

You can use the link to search for an individual school and see a wealth of information for the last school year. That information includes average class size, enrollment and attendance figures, STAAR test scores and more.

Each campus was also given an accountability rating. For 2018 state accountability, campuses are rated as Met Standard,Improvement Required, or Not Rated. The rating of Met Alternative Standard is assigned to charters and alternative education campuses evaluated under alternative education accountability provisions.

If you want to see how a school compares to others in the same district, you can also search for an entire district and see all its scores here.