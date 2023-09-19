Texas A&M releases DEI ban guidance; UT hasn't announced guidance yet

DEI offices created to maintain diversity at universities have closed.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: A previous version of this story stated that UT Austin's Division of Diversity and Community Engagement had changed its name to the Center for Equity and Inclusion. However, the Center for Equity and Inclusion is under the Division of Diversity and Community Engagement.

Universities across Texas are adjusting rules to meet the ban on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) programs before it goes into effect in January.

Texas A&M is one of the first to release new guidance.

"It doesn't impact the research of faculty, it doesn't impact their teaching," said University of Texas education professor David DeMathews.

Under A&M's guidance, identity-driven activities and organizations like Women in STEM can continue and receive state funding as long as they make it clear anyone can join.

The FAQ reads, "We must continue to ensure that our programs and activities are open and available to all persons on a non-discriminatory basis."

"Often is the case, those organizations are open and have somewhat diverse membership," DeMathews said.

What does change is DEI offices created to maintain diversity at universities have closed. Institutions can no longer require DEI training for staff or diversity statements in the job application process.

"So the thing that I fear most is not even what's in the policy text, but the strong signals that the Legislature sends to young people that diversity, equity and inclusion doesn't matter," DeMathews said.

He is also concerned about the chilling effect of the law's message and its impacts on recruiting diverse staff.

So far, UT has not released its guidance regarding DEI.

