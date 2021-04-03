All CCISD teachers receive hand written letter of gratitude from the School Health Advisory Council

Organizers said the letters were a token of appreciation for the ones who turned their traditional teaching style upside-down to continue educating our kids.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The School Health Advisory Council said from November to the end of February, volunteers put together over 2,300 letters for teachers and professionals within the Corpus Christi Independent School District.

"A lot of teachers have been working on weekends, on their personal time, at night, staying late after school," US History teacher Lee Avelar said. "A lot of the community doesn't see that and we really appreciate the acknowledgement and affirmation that a lot of teachers so deeply deserve and it's a big pat on the back for them."

The council said every elementary, middle and high school teachers and professionals were given a thank you note.

