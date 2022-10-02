The Big Story: Christopher and Christopher

This week's Big Story is all about Christopher Baron.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentor Program helps to connect young students with positive role models. It's a community effort to help kids realize their potential and build their futures.

This week we spoke with Christopher Baron about his experience in the program. Funny enough, he's mentor to none other than another Christopher!

It's more than just names that the two of them match up on, because they're both big science guys. Christopher has even been teaching Christopher how to solder electronics.

Their goal? Robots.

For Christopher, it's all about making that connection and leaving an impression that your Little will get to carry for the rest of their life.

If you're interested in the program, here's how you can apply:

Visit www.bigmentor.org, and click 'Become A Big'

Complete an application

Sign up for an orientation

Sign up for training

The Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentor Program is seeking to recruit 60 new mentors by June, so definitely give this opportunity a look!

