The Big Story: Christopher and Christopher

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentor Program helps to connect young students with positive role models. It's a community effort to help kids realize their potential and build their futures.
This week we spoke with Christopher Baron about his experience in the program. Funny enough, he's mentor to none other than another Christopher!
It's more than just names that the two of them match up on, because they're both big science guys. Christopher has even been teaching Christopher how to solder electronics.
Their goal? Robots.
For Christopher, it's all about making that connection and leaving an impression that your Little will get to carry for the rest of their life.
If you're interested in the program, here's how you can apply:
- Visit www.bigmentor.org, and click 'Become A Big'
- Complete an application
- Sign up for an orientation
- Sign up for training
The Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentor Program is seeking to recruit 60 new mentors by June, so definitely give this opportunity a look!
For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Good Samaritans rescued a man that was thrown from his boat. The unmanned boat then kept going.
- The Cheesecake Factory set to arrive at La Palmera Mall by the coming winter
- West Oso school board retains principal's position following brawl on campus
- World record lightning went from Mississippi to Corpus Christi
- Where to get a free COVID-19 test in Nueces County
Want to send us a news tip?
Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.
If you do not have a photo/video to submit, just click "OK" to skip that prompt.