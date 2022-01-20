The Big Story: Gabrielle Marshall

This week's Big Story is all about Gabrielle Marshall and Alanae Morales.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentor Program helps to connect young students with positive role models. It's a community effort to help kids realize their potential and build their futures.

This week we spoke with Gabrielle Marshall and her 'Little', Alanae Morales.

Gabrielle is 26 years old and her passion is family law. She became a mentor to better herself as a lawyer.

Her 'Little Sister' is Alanae Morales. Alanae is an 8th grader at John Brown middle school. She is the second oldest of 10 brothers and sisters, and they're all being raised by her grandfather.

Gabrielle says that it wasn't easy at first; both she and Alanae are naturally shy. But you wouldn't be able to tell! For Gabrielle, this program has been a great way to bring them both out of their shells.

"Like say you’re going through struggles, or like anything, or you need someone to mostly talk to – mostly like every day there is somebody there. Like you can talk to instead of like your family," Gabrielle said.

For both, the Big Brothers Big Sisters program has been a great experience.

If you're interested in the program, here's how you can apply:

Visit www.bigmentor.org, and click 'Become A Big'

Complete an application

Sign up for an orientation

Sign up for training

