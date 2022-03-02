The Big Story: Kristy and Chance

This week's Big Story is all about Kristy Urbick.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Big Brothers Big Sisters Mentor Program helps to connect young students with positive role models. It's a community effort to help kids realize their potential and build their futures.

This week we spoke with Kristy Urbick about her experience in the program. Her little? Well, Chance and Kristy paired up when he was just thirteen. But that was five years ago, and Chance is all grown up now!

Even though Chance has aged out of the program, their friendship has held fast. Kristy was there to see him graduate, and even spent Christmas with him and his family this past year.

Through sports, movies, and life achievements, the two have formed an unbreakable bond.

If you're interested in the program, here's how you can apply:

Visit www.bigmentor.org, and click 'Become A Big'

Complete an application

Sign up for an orientation

Sign up for training

